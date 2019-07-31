Preliminary report of Army Aviation plane crash in RWP registered

Federal Police registered preliminary report of Army plane crash incident in Mora Kalu, Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 31st July, 2019) Federal Police registered preliminary report of Army plane crash incident in Mora Kalu, Rawalpindi.Homicide unit team of Federal police under inspector Kamal will investigate the incident.

The report was registered in the police station Sihala on application from Abdul Hameed as 9 persons of his family were martyred in the incident.

.A Military plane went down in a populated area in the outskirts of Rawalpindi Tuesday Morning, as a result 5 crew members including 2 Pilots and 14 civilians martyred. Three members of the family of a citizen named Jamil and two persons of the family of Shamsuddin were killed in the incident.