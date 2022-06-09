Preliminary report of health, safety audit of Thar Coal Power Project submitted to energy ministry

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2022 ) :Sindh Energy Ministry received preliminary report of health and safety audit of Thar Coal Power Project.

The report was presented to Sindh Energy Minister Imtiaz Ahmed Sheikh in a meeting held here on Thursday regarding health and safety audit of Thar Coal Power Project Block-I and Block-II.

Imtiaz Ahmed Sheikh chaired the meeting that was attended by representatives of Health and Safety Audit Company URS besides Secretary Energy Sindh Abu Bakar Madani, Special Secretary Energy Khadim Hussain Channa and other officers.

Inspection officers of URS Company presented a preliminary audit report comprising its visit observations on Thar Coal Block-I and Block-II and informed about the health and safety measures at the coal mine sites with the help of charts and pictures.

On this occasion, Imtiaz Ahmed Sheikh directed that the issues identified in the preliminary report of the audit company should be brought to the notice of the companies working on the site in writing and if resolvable issues are not sorted out in time the concerned company should be intimated in writing as well.

The minister also instructed to ensure availability of firefighting equipment on the site to deal with any case of fire load.