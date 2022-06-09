UrduPoint.com

Preliminary Report Of Health, Safety Audit Of Thar Coal Power Project Submitted To Energy Ministry

Faizan Hashmi Published June 09, 2022 | 05:20 PM

Preliminary report of health, safety audit of Thar Coal Power Project submitted to energy ministry

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2022 ) :Sindh Energy Ministry received preliminary report of health and safety audit of Thar Coal Power Project.

The report was presented to Sindh Energy Minister Imtiaz Ahmed Sheikh in a meeting held here on Thursday regarding health and safety audit of Thar Coal Power Project Block-I and Block-II.

Imtiaz Ahmed Sheikh chaired the meeting that was attended by representatives of Health and Safety Audit Company URS besides Secretary Energy Sindh Abu Bakar Madani, Special Secretary Energy Khadim Hussain Channa and other officers.

Inspection officers of URS Company presented a preliminary audit report comprising its visit observations on Thar Coal Block-I and Block-II and informed about the health and safety measures at the coal mine sites with the help of charts and pictures.

On this occasion, Imtiaz Ahmed Sheikh directed that the issues identified in the preliminary report of the audit company should be brought to the notice of the companies working on the site in writing and if resolvable issues are not sorted out in time the concerned company should be intimated in writing as well.

The minister also instructed to ensure availability of firefighting equipment on the site to deal with any case of fire load.

Related Topics

Sindh Fire Thar Company Visit SITE

Recent Stories

OPPO F21 Pro 5G achieves new highs of anticipation ..

OPPO F21 Pro 5G achieves new highs of anticipation – Goes on Sale in Pakistan

16 minutes ago
 PM wants to award driver who saved peoples'lives

PM wants to award driver who saved peoples'lives

42 minutes ago
 Dr Amir Liaaqat Hussain passes away

Dr Amir Liaaqat Hussain passes away

3 hours ago
 PCB introduces CA Divisional U19 tournament

PCB introduces CA Divisional U19 tournament

3 hours ago
 Money laundering case: Maqsood Chaprasi dies

Money laundering case: Maqsood Chaprasi dies

4 hours ago
 Pakistan Navy Observes World Oceans Day

Pakistan Navy Observes World Oceans Day

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.