Preliminary report of killing of 12-year-old child from dog-biting received: Saeed Ghani

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 18th September, 2019) Sindh information Minister Saeed Ghani has said that preliminary report of killing of 12 year old child from dog biting in Larkana has been received.Preliminary report has been submitted to Sindh government from commissioner Larkana.Saeed Ghani in an issued statement has said that child was attacked by dog forty days ago in Mubarak Abro but his parents didn't bring their son for the purpose of treatment in any hospital.Child was brought to Larkana in a very critical condition on September 17.

Due to severe infection, injection of cure from dog biting could not be given to the child.He said parents of the child insisted to take their child in Karachi but doctors suggested them to not take their child in this situation.Upon the stubbornness of child parents he was on the way to Karachi through ambulance when he expired, he added.He said if parents of the victim child injected vaccine to their child forty days ago then he could be survived.