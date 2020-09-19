UrduPoint.com
Preliminary Voter's Lists For Neighborhood/Village Councils In Hazara Displayed

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 19th September 2020 | 04:55 PM

Preliminary voter's lists for Neighborhood/Village councils in Hazara displayed

Like other parts of the province, the KP government has advertised preliminary voters lists for Neighborhood/Village councils in Hazara division

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2020 ) :Like other parts of the province, the KP government has advertised preliminary voters lists for Neighborhood/Village councils in Hazara division.

According to the sources, masses can submit their suggestions and complaints regarding voter lists to the Regional Election Commission (REC) office till 12th September.

In KPK initial work on Neighborhood/Village councils has been completed while yesterday the preliminary lists were advertised.

REC would decide on the complaints and suggestions on the 17th of September, the authority would submit the report to the constituency committee on 24th September.

More Stories From Pakistan

