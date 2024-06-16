Open Menu

Preliminary medical Exam Abuse Of Child Before Murder

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 16, 2024 | 11:10 PM

Preliminary medical exam abuse of child before murder

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2024) A child whose throat slit body was found near the office of DSP Husri subdivision on June 15 was apparently subjected to abuse by more than one person before his murder.

A health official who conducted a postmortem of 12 years old Sufian Amir Shah at Liaquat University Hospital (LUH) disclosed to the police here on Sunday though the final postmortem report is still awaited.

According to the police, the boy's father Amir Shah said his son had left their home with his friends to swim in the canal but he did not return.

His dead body was later found in the street behind DSP Husri's office.

The police have reportedly detained 2 suspects, including a man who used to deliver tea at the police station, for a preliminary probe.

Meanwhile, the child's family and neighbours blocked Hyderabad-Tando Muhammad Khan road in protest on Sunday, blocking the movement of traffic for several hours.

The police tried to persuade the protesters to clear the road but they refused, blaming the police for not initiating a proper inquiry. Later, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan's MPA Sabir Hussain Qaimkhani convinced the protesters to clear the road, assuring them that he would personally pursue their case with the police.

