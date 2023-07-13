Open Menu

PREM Organises Protest Rally Against Desecration Of Holy Quran In Sweden

Faizan Hashmi Published July 13, 2023 | 10:40 PM

PREM organises protest rally against desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden

The Pakistan Railways Employees (PREM) Union on Thursday organized a protest rally against desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2023 ) :The Pakistan Railways Employees (PREM) Union on Thursday organized a protest rally against desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden.

Pakistan Railways Lahore Division Superintendent M Sufyan Sarfraz Dogar and other divisional officers participated in the rally.

The rally started from the PR Lahore washing line and concluded at Boharwala Chowk via DS office.

On the occasion, in his speech, the DS said that the entire Muslim Ummah is united against desecration of the holy book and any other blasphemous act.

PREM Union Central President Sheikh M Anwar and other office bearers also addressed the rally and expressed their anger on the burning of the Holy Quran.

Hundreds of the railways employees participated in the protest.

