PREM Union President Lauds PR Administration For Restoring Quetta Train Service
Faizan Hashmi Published March 27, 2025 | 11:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2025) The central president of the PREM Union Pakistan Railways, Sheikh Muhammad Anwar, has praised the Pakistan Railways (PR) administration for successfully restoring train service to Quetta following the Jafar Express tragedy.
In a statement issued on Thursday, he extended his congratulations to Railways Minister Hanif Abbasi, the railway administration, railway police, CEO Aamir Ali Baloch, and DS Quetta for their dedicated efforts in reviving train operations.
Sheikh Muhammad Anwar strongly condemned terrorism, asserting that terrorists can never achieve their malicious objectives. He emphasized that the resumption of train service demonstrates the resilience and determination of the Pakistani people and institutions to confront any challenge.
To ensure passenger safety, the railway administration has implemented additional security measures, reinforcing its commitment to providing a safe and secure travel experience.
