Premarital Test, Awareness Can Make Society Thalassaemia-free: Aleem Khan

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 08th May 2020 | 06:25 PM

Premarital test, awareness can make society thalassaemia-free: Aleem Khan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2020 ) :Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan has said that premarital tests and awareness among citizens can make society thalassaemia-free.

He was speaking as the chief guest at a Sundas Foundation ceremony, held in connection with World Thalassaemia Day observance here on Friday.

He promised that the Punjab Assembly would expedite legislation process on thalassaemia and he would play his role in this regard.

The senior minister appreciated the services rendered by the Sundas Foundation for children with thalassaemia in six major cities of Punjab and said that it was a great contribution towards the ailing humanity.

He presented a financial assistance cheque from his pocket and promised all-out cooperation to the institution working for the great cause.

He said that thalassaemia infected children and their parents face the same test and it is the individual and collective responsibility of all of us to minimise their problems.

He appealed to the countrymen at home and abroad to play their role in preventing thalassaemia and by giving their Zakat, donations and charity to the Sundas Foundation.

Later, Abdul Aleem Khan distributed gifts among the children, who had come to the Sundas Foundation for blood transfusion, inquired about their well-being and prayed for their speedy recovery. Leading anchorperson Sohail Warraich, Asif Affan and Director of Sundas Foundation Yasin Khan were also present.

The senior minister told the media that the current situation of coronavirus had increased problems of children affected by thalassaemia, adding that the government had eased the lockdown with special measures for observing social distancing by citizens.

He said that there was a danger of coronavirus as long as every citizen did not play his role in getting rid of it.

To a question, he said that 60% target of wheat procurement in Punjab had been achieved. In general, especially in south Punjab, there had been a bumper wheat crop and the target of 4.5 million metric tonnes would be achieved soon.

