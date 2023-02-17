UrduPoint.com

Premature To Determine Terror Outfit Behind Karachi Police Attack: Rana Sana Ullah

Sumaira FH Published February 17, 2023 | 10:20 PM

Premature to determine terror outfit behind Karachi Police attack: Rana Sana Ullah

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2023 ) :Federal Interior Minister Rana Sana Ullah Khan on Friday said that it was too early to determine which terror outfit could be behind the attack on the Karachi Police Office.

Talking to a private news channel, the interior minister did not rule out the foreign involvement, saying it's premature at this stage to say this with conformity, but it was apparent that police personnel were the target of the attack like Peshawar incident.

Rana Sana Ullah said that he had received a briefing on the attack from the Inspector General of Sindh Police Ghulam Nabi Memon and the Sindh chief secretary.

The minister added that as per what he had been told, there were six to seven terrorists who had stormed the KPO through its front door. The interior minister said the terrorists lobbed grenades to gain access to the police office.

He said as per the Karachi Top cop AIG Javeed Akhter Odho, the terrorist had reached the third floor (the top floor of the building) where armed guards and other police officers had engaged the attackers. "But the situation is not clear yet," he added.

Asked whether he had any prior knowledge about a threat to the attack, Sanaullah denied any such threat alert. "There was a general threat of terrorism across the country but there was no specific threat for this office," he added.

"Once police and Rangers enter the building, they will be able to neutralize the terrorists," the interior minister said quoting Karachi's top cop.

He further said that it was possible that some of the attackers could be wearing 'explosives-laden suicide vests'.

The minister said that he would be able to share more information once the operation is completed.

