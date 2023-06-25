Open Menu

Premier Education Consultancy Career Canada Co Launched

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 25, 2023 | 03:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2023 ) :Talented and aspiring Pakistani students can now have professional and trusted advice on higher education options in Canada through Career Canada Co (CCC) which can lead to exciting career opportunities in Canada.

The recently launched Career Canada offers expert education consulting services to Pakistani students seeking to pursue education and build successful careers in Canada, said a news release received here on Sunday.

Its slick website www.careercanada.co and social media handles display detailed information about the top Canadian colleges. These selected colleges offer a wide range of affordable study options from one-year diplomas to full four-year undergrad programs to international students with clear pathways to work possibilities in Canada.

With a dedicated focus on assisting students in securing admissions to carefully selected educational institutions in Canada, Career Canada aims to empower aspiring individuals by providing expert guidance and support throughout their educational journey.

Career Canada has established strong partnerships with renowned educational institutions in Canada, which have endorsed the company's services and approaches, recognizing Career Canada as their premium partner in Pakistan. These partnerships ensure that students receive reliable and trusted advice, ensuring a seamless transition into the Canadian education system.

Career Canada's comprehensive range of services includes one-on-one counseling sessions to understand students' educational goals and career aspirations; assistance in selecting the most suitable educational institutions in Canada based on students' preferences and academic profiles; application guidance and support throughout the admissions process, including personalized statement of purpose and resume development; visa application support to ensure a smooth transition for students to study in Canada; and detailed pre-departure orientation programs to help students adapt to the Canadian academic environment and culture.

