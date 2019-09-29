Premier historic speech get much World attention at UNGA : Fakhar Imam

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2019 ) :Chairman, Kashmir Committee Syed Fakhar Imam Sunday praised the stance taken by the Prime Minister, Imran khan, during his logical and appealing speech at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, which got attention of the entire world.

Prime Minister Imran Khan's speech was one of the best speeches in the history of United Nations, he said while talking to Radio Program.

He said Indian fascist government is committing worst atrocities and brutalities in Indian occupied Kashmir.

The brutal forces were deliberately targeting innocent civilians and torturing young to suppress the freedom movement, he mentioned.

Prime Minister has logically, rationally and emotionally presented the true picture of Kashmir, he said adding, Prime Minister has also exposed real face of RSS, which has great influence on BJP.

Modi was a life member of RSS and responsible for killing of thousands of Muslims, he highlighted.

Syed Fakhar said India's hegemonic and malicious agenda was posing serious threat to regional peace, adding, abrogating article 370 was pre-planned agenda to change demography of Kashmir.

Prime Minister has shown mirror to the world's so called human rights champions, who have turned a blind-eye towards human rights situation in Indian Occupied valley, he concluded.