UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Premier Historic Speech Get Much World Attention At UNGA : Fakhar Imam

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 29th September 2019 | 09:20 AM

Premier historic speech get much World attention at UNGA : Fakhar Imam

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2019 ) :Chairman, Kashmir Committee Syed Fakhar Imam Sunday praised the stance taken by the Prime Minister, Imran khan, during his logical and appealing speech at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, which got attention of the entire world.

Prime Minister Imran Khan's speech was one of the best speeches in the history of United Nations, he said while talking to Radio Program.

He said Indian fascist government is committing worst atrocities and brutalities in Indian occupied Kashmir.

The brutal forces were deliberately targeting innocent civilians and torturing young to suppress the freedom movement, he mentioned.

Prime Minister has logically, rationally and emotionally presented the true picture of Kashmir, he said adding, Prime Minister has also exposed real face of RSS, which has great influence on BJP.

Modi was a life member of RSS and responsible for killing of thousands of Muslims, he highlighted.

Syed Fakhar said India's hegemonic and malicious agenda was posing serious threat to regional peace, adding, abrogating article 370 was pre-planned agenda to change demography of Kashmir.

Prime Minister has shown mirror to the world's so called human rights champions, who have turned a blind-eye towards human rights situation in Indian Occupied valley, he concluded.

Related Topics

Assembly India Imran Khan Prime Minister World United Nations Young New York Sunday Muslim Government Best

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 minute ago

Abdullah bin Zayed delivers UAE&#039;s statement a ..

7 hours ago

Female athletes flourish on second day of Toleranc ..

9 hours ago

Whatever be cost, Pakistanis not to sit back till ..

9 hours ago

Bourbon Rhode Tug Supply Vessel Sinks Over Heavy S ..

10 hours ago

Prime Minister departs for home by commercial flig ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.