Premier Imran Khan Determined To Raise Strong Voice For Kashmir Issue: Governor Sindh

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 14th August 2020 | 06:20 PM

Premier Imran Khan determined to raise strong voice for Kashmir issue: Governor Sindh

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Friday said Prime Minister Imran Khan was determined to raise strong voice at every national and international forum for solution of the Kashmir issue

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2020 ) :Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Friday said Prime Minister Imran Khan was determined to raise strong voice at every national and international forum for solution of the Kashmir issue.

The Sindh Governor said this while talking to media after visiting the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on the occasion of Independence Day.

He congratulated the entire Nation on the occasion of Independence Day and said they should remember that Pakistan was achieved after so many sacrifices and tireless struggle.

He said this sacrifice renewed our spirit after raising the National Flag on this day.

The Governor said on the occasion of Independence Day they should also remember our Kashmiri brethrens and every Pakistani is standing with them in their struggle for independence.

The period of over a year has been completed of Illegal Military Siege in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K), which is an open violation of human rights by the Indian Government, Imran Ismail said.

The Sindh Governor appealed to the international community to take notice of India's illegal actions in IIOJ&K and protect the unarmed and innocent people of IIOJ&K from Indian tyranny and barbarism.

Earlier, Governor of Sindh along with Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah visited Mazar-e-Quaid to mark Independence Day and laid a floral wreath on the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah to pay tribute to the Father of the Naiton.

In his impressions in the visitors' book at Mazar-e-Quaid, the Governor of Sindh marked that August 14 is the day of the fruits of tireless efforts and sacrifices of the founders of Pakistan.

On this day, the Muslims of the subcontinent got a free and independent homeland for themselves and their future generations. On this day, they must pledge that together they will make Pakistan a developed, prosperous, stronger and peaceful place in the world in accordance with the vision, thoughts and guiding principles of the Father of the Nation and the Founders of Pakistan.

