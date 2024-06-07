Premier Li hosts luncheon in honour of PM Shehbaz

Chinese Prime Minister Li Qiang on Friday hosted a luncheon reception in honour of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) Chinese Prime Minister Li Qiang on Friday hosted a luncheon reception in honour of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.

Premier Li warmly received PM Shehbaz on his arrival at the venue.

The prime minister, in his remarks on the occasion, said China was a big brother and trusted friend of Pakistan, and every Pakistani citizen felt proud on its remarkable progress and development.

He said he was impressed by the Chinese Premier's enthusiasm, speed of work and commitment.

The reception hall was echoed by Pakistan's national songs, including "Dil Dil Pakistan", "Dil Se Maine Dekha Pakistan", "Main Bhi Pakistan Hoon", and "Jeeve Jeeve Pakistan" played by a Chinese military band.

Both Premier Li and PM Shehbaz, and other participants of the reception expressed their appreciation for the performers.