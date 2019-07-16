Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has on Tuesday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan's visit to the United States will prove vital for the bilateral ties.Addressing a ceremony regarding Pak-US relations

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 16th July, 2019) Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has on Tuesday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan's visit to the United States will prove vital for the bilateral ties.Addressing a ceremony regarding Pak-US relations, the foreign minister stated that positive and constructive dialogues are required between both countries.Shah Mehmood Qureshi maintained that the European Union has signed an important strategic contract with Pakistan, and the premier's visit will help in building up confidence between the two states.

Pakistan and America have seen ups and downs in the past regarding their ties, but relations with the United States have always remained significant in Pakistan's foreign policy, Shah Mehmood Qureshi added.Let it be known that Foreign Office Spokesman Dr Mohammad Faisal had on Wednesday confirmed PM Imran Khan's visit to the United States.

"As per practice, formal announcements are made at the appropriate time," he had told.