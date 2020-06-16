UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Premises Of COVID-19 Patients In Darosh Sealed Under Smart Lockdown: DC

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 16th June 2020 | 03:55 PM

Premises of COVID-19 patients in Darosh sealed under smart lockdown: DC

Chitral District Administration on Tuesday sealed the premises and houses of COVID-19 patients at Kalkatok, Nagar and Bodogal at Darosh teshsil under smart lockdown

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) :Chitral District Administration on Tuesday sealed the premises and houses of COVID-19 patients at Kalkatok, Nagar and Bodogal at Darosh teshsil under smart lockdown.

The Deputy Commissioner, Lower Chitral took action on the recommendations of District Health Officer, Lower Chitral district.

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Chitral Lower, assistant commissioner Drosh along with sub district police officer, station house officer and medical team of tehsil headquarters hospital Drosh sealed the premises and houses of coronavirus patients at Kalkatok, Nagar and Bodogal Drosh.

The premises and houses would remain sealed till recovery of the patients in these areas under smart lockdown campaigns.

The DC asked the people to keep social distancing, use face masks and wash hands regularly to avoid contraction of coronavirus.

Related Topics

Police Chitral Coronavirus

Recent Stories

IAEA launches initiative to help prevent future pa ..

31 minutes ago

UK jobless claims near three million on coronaviru ..

1 minute ago

Pakistan to set its own standard for electronics g ..

1 minute ago

First discovery of Olive Ridley Turtle Nests in UA ..

46 minutes ago

About 4,995 thousand tons of meat to be produced i ..

1 minute ago

Armenia detains dozens of opposition protesters

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.