Premises of COVID-19 patients in Darosh sealed under smart lockdown: DC

Chitral District Administration on Tuesday sealed the premises and houses of COVID-19 patients at Kalkatok, Nagar and Bodogal at Darosh teshsil under smart lockdown

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) :Chitral District Administration on Tuesday sealed the premises and houses of COVID-19 patients at Kalkatok, Nagar and Bodogal at Darosh teshsil under smart lockdown.

The Deputy Commissioner, Lower Chitral took action on the recommendations of District Health Officer, Lower Chitral district.

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Chitral Lower, assistant commissioner Drosh along with sub district police officer, station house officer and medical team of tehsil headquarters hospital Drosh sealed the premises and houses of coronavirus patients at Kalkatok, Nagar and Bodogal Drosh.

The premises and houses would remain sealed till recovery of the patients in these areas under smart lockdown campaigns.

The DC asked the people to keep social distancing, use face masks and wash hands regularly to avoid contraction of coronavirus.