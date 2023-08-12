Open Menu

Preparation Afoot To Celebrate 76th Independence Day

Faizan Hashmi Published August 12, 2023 | 09:40 PM

Preparation afoot to celebrate 76th Independence Day

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2023 ) :The preparations for Independence Day are gaining momentum as the nation will celebrate its 76th Independence Day with great enthusiasm and national fervor on August 14.

The day will be celebrated all across the country with flag-hoisting ceremonies, tributes to the national heroes and fireworks.

In Rawalpindi, preparations for the Day are spiking up as vendors have set up stalls of colorful buntings, national flags, banners and picture of national heroes who struggled day and night to achieve a common goal�the creation and safety of the country.

National songs are being played on radio and television, which give the message that the whole nation is united.

The national flag will be hoisted at important buildings to celebrate the Day in a befitting manner. Sweets will be distributed among the poor.

Special prizes will be awarded to those who best decorate and illuminate their buildings. The educational institutions will also conduct special programmes on the occasion.

