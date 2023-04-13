UrduPoint.com

Preparation For 34th National Games In Full Swing, Says Secretary Sports

Faizan Hashmi Published April 13, 2023 | 04:50 PM

Preparation for 34th National Games in full swing, says Secretary Sports

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2023 ) :Secretary sports Balochistan Mohammad Ishaq Jamali on Thursday said that the preparations for the 34th National Games were in full swing.

While talking to newsmen, Secretary Sports said that after two decades, Balochistan has got the honor of hosting the National Games.

"Renovation work on all the venues is also going on rapidly which will be completed by the end of April," he noted adding, we are excited and waiting for the moment when the National Games will officially start in Balochistan after 19 years.

The Secretary said, Balochistan is a peaceful province and its people are hospitable. We will try to provide the best available facilities to the players hailing from across the country, he added.

Earlier, he visited all the venues including football ground, PSB gymnasium, table tennis hall, throwball ground and expressed satisfaction over the ongoing uplift work.

