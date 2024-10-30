Preparation for Diwali in full swing, District admin assures full cooperation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) The preparations for Deepavali (Diwali), the big festival of the Hindu community, are in full swing in the district, and the district administration has assured full cooperation for holding festival in peaceful manners.

At the main Mandir of the city "Lal Mandir" Deputy Commissioner Mirpurkhas, Dr. Rashid Masood Khan, SSP Mirpurkhas, Shabbir Ahmed Sithar brought sweets to join the joy of the Hindu community and reviewed the security arrangements.

Lal Mandir administration Lohana Hindu Panchayat President Kiran Hari Ram Kishori Lal, Ramesh Kumar Vensimil Prakash Kumar Fethwani, Babu Sùresh and others welcomed the deputy commissioner and the SSP.

The deputy commissioner and the SSP in a media talk, said that they had come to congratulate the Hindu community on the occasion of the big festival and also ensuring their security .

Shabbir Ahmed Sithar said that a police force had been deployed in all temples across the district, including Mirpurkhas city, adding that there would be full security from November 1 to November 3.

The SSP said that the district administration and police were in constant contact with Lal Mandir and Lohana Hindu Panchayat.

On this occasion, the management of Lohana Hindu Panchayat Lal Mandir, Kiran Hari Ram Kishori Lal, Ramesh Kumar Vansi Mal and Babu Suresh Kumar thanked the district administration and said that the Hindu community in Pakistan was independent to perform their rituals and do business in open air, adding "We are grateful to the Government of Pakistan for giving us equal rights."

