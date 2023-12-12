Open Menu

Preparation For General Elections Commences

Umer Jamshaid Published December 12, 2023 | 04:50 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2023) Divisional administration started preparation to facilitate Election Commission for upcoming general elections.

A meeting in connection with elections preparation held on Tuesday under the Chairmanship of Commissioner Multan division Aamir Khattak.

Khattak instructed heads of different departments to extend maximum cooperation towards Election Commission.

They are duty bound to provide every possible assistance to Election Commission as per constitution, he added. The polling staff will be deputed following direction from Election Commission. He instructed officers to provide details of staff from their respective departments. Every possible step will be taken for ensuring free, fair and transparent elections, stated Aamir Khattak.

On this occasion, Additional Commissioner Abdul Jabbar, Director Development Robeena Kousar, DG MDA Zahid Ikraam and other officers were present.

