Preparation for Independence Day celebrations in full swing

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2023 ) :Like other parts of the country, preparations are in full swing to celebrate the 76th Independence Day in Hyderabad with great enthusiasm.

A large number of stalls displaying national flags, buntings, badges and other decorative merchandise have been set up across the district including Qasimabad, Latifabad and rural areas where large numbers of people including children are shopping.

Pakistan Army, district administration, educational institutions and other government and private sector organizations have planned a series of events, seminars and programs in connection with the Independence Day.

On the other hand, with the collaborative efforts of the Pakistan Army and district administration, preparations are underway for the "Independence Family Festival" in Rani Bagh, on the evening of August 13th where entry for all the citizens will be free. The work of cleaning the drainage of stagnant rainwater in Rani Bagh is also going on rapidly.

According to authorities, the purpose of the program is to celebrate Independence Day in a splendid manner and provide recreational opportunities to the people of Hyderabad.