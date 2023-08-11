Open Menu

Preparation For Independence Day Celebrations In Full Swing

Umer Jamshaid Published August 11, 2023 | 04:20 PM

Preparation for Independence Day celebrations in full swing

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2023 ) :Like other parts of the country, preparations are in full swing to celebrate the 76th Independence Day in Hyderabad with great enthusiasm.

A large number of stalls displaying national flags, buntings, badges and other decorative merchandise have been set up across the district including Qasimabad, Latifabad and rural areas where large numbers of people including children are shopping.

Pakistan Army, district administration, educational institutions and other government and private sector organizations have planned a series of events, seminars and programs in connection with the Independence Day.

On the other hand, with the collaborative efforts of the Pakistan Army and district administration, preparations are underway for the "Independence Family Festival" in Rani Bagh, on the evening of August 13th where entry for all the citizens will be free. The work of cleaning the drainage of stagnant rainwater in Rani Bagh is also going on rapidly.

According to authorities, the purpose of the program is to celebrate Independence Day in a splendid manner and provide recreational opportunities to the people of Hyderabad.

Related Topics

Pakistan Army Hyderabad Independence Qasimabad Bagh August Family All Government

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs marks International Youth Day with s ..

Dubai Customs marks International Youth Day with session on sustainable developm ..

3 minutes ago
 SC declares 2023 Review Act unconstitutional

SC declares 2023 Review Act unconstitutional

1 hour ago
 DEWA qualifies youth to achieve sustainable develo ..

DEWA qualifies youth to achieve sustainable development and bright and green fut ..

1 hour ago
 PSX rises as MSCI adds stocks to Frontier Market I ..

PSX rises as MSCI adds stocks to Frontier Market Index

2 hours ago
 COP28 President-Designate visits Barbados, meets w ..

COP28 President-Designate visits Barbados, meets with Prime Minister, leaders of ..

3 hours ago
 ADNIC reports net profit of AED204.4 million in H1 ..

ADNIC reports net profit of AED204.4 million in H1 2023

3 hours ago
UAE leaders congratulate President of Chad on Inde ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Chad on Independence Day

3 hours ago
 COP28, Coursera partner to expand access to climat ..

COP28, Coursera partner to expand access to climate literacy education for globa ..

3 hours ago
 Arab Youth Centre announces members of 2nd edition ..

Arab Youth Centre announces members of 2nd edition of ‘Young Arab Pioneers’

3 hours ago
 SBP to issue Rs100 coin to 10th anniversary of CPE ..

SBP to issue Rs100 coin to 10th anniversary of CPEC

3 hours ago
 Nawaz Sharif to return to Pakistan ahead of electi ..

Nawaz Sharif to return to Pakistan ahead of elections: PM Shehbaz

5 hours ago
 Great Arab Minds Initiative advances scientific an ..

Great Arab Minds Initiative advances scientific and knowledge field in the Arab ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan