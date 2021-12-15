UrduPoint.com

Umer Jamshaid 40 seconds ago Wed 15th December 2021 | 10:07 PM

Preparation for LG elections in KP completed; 12.668mn to cast votes: ECP

All preparations for local bodies elections in 17 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has been completed on Wednesday where over 12.668 million registered voters would exercise right of franchise on December 19, 2021

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2021 ) :All preparations for local bodies elections in 17 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has been completed on Wednesday where over 12.668 million registered voters would exercise right of franchise on December 19, 2021.

The polling would start at 8am and continue till 5pm without break. Provincial Election Commission officials told APP on Wednesday that 689 candidates are in run for 689 tehsils, 19, 285 for general seats of village and neighbourhood councils, 3870 for women, 7428 for farmers and labour, 6011 for youth and 298 for minorities.

The election campaign will end at midnight of December 17 and 18, 2021.

Out of the total registered voters, 7,015,767 male and 5,653,095 female voters would cast their right votes.

Complaints cell has been setup for polling day at Peshawar.

The people can register complaints on phone number 091-9214137 A total 9223 polling stations and 28,892 polling booths were setup out of which 4188 polling stations were declared sensitive and 2507 most sensitive.

In this connection, elaborate security measures were taken.

Extensive training had been given to polling staff, he added

