Preparation for local body polls in GB underway: GB CEC

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :Gilgit Baltistan Chief Election Commissioner Raja Shahbaz Khan has said that the schedule for by-polls in Nagar constituency 4 would be released in next month and preparations for long-awaited local body elections were underway.

Talking to media, he said that for the first time in 15 years local body elections were being held in the region. He said that the minister for local government was also consulted for holding of local body elections.

He said that an agreement has been signed regarding printing of electoral list and all other accessories and we would do our best to hold elections in Nagar as soon as possible, adding that at the same time work was in full swing on the appointment of returning officers for local body elections, accuracy of election symbols and all other issues.

Meanwhile former local body candidates and public circles have appreciated the steps taken by GB Election Commission for holding local body elections.