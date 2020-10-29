Preparation made to celebrate Jashn-e-Milad on Friday

Jashn-e-Eid Milad-un-Nabi will be celebrated here on Friday, Oct 30, 2020, with full religious passion, enthusiasm and zeal. In this connection, the city mosques and buildings of various public and private departments have been decorated profusely

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020 ) :Jashn-e-Eid Milad-un-Nabi will be celebrated here on Friday, Oct 30, 2020, with full religious passion, enthusiasm and zeal. In this connection, the city mosques and buildings of various public and private departments have been decorated profusely.

The day will start with special prayers and Durood-o-Salaam in almost all city mosques after Fajr prayers.� Later on,�Milad processions would be taken out from various parts of the city. All these processions would emerge into main Milad procession which would be taken out from the Darbar of Hazrat Allama Sardar Ahmad Qadri Rizvi at Markazi Sunni Rizvi Masjid Jhang Bazaar under the supervision of Sahibzada Qazi Pir Muhammad Faiz Rasool Haidari Rizvi Chairman Tehreek-e-Ahle Sunnat Pakistan.

� The participants in the Milad processions, carrying banners and placards, would march on various city roads.

They will recite Durood-o-Salaam and chant slogans to celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi.� Later, the participants will throng at Chowk Clock Tower where Markazi Milad Committee will hold a big public gathering.�In this connection, the police department has also made elaborate arrangements by deputing additional force to maintain law and order in the city besides providing safe atmosphere to the Milad processions.�The traffic police have also completed arrangements and issued traffic plan to facilitate the Milad processions on Friday.