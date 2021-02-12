Preparation of digitalized edition of record of rights starts in D.I Khan

The Board of Revenue and Estate Department Khyber Pakhtunkwa has started preparation for digitization edition of revenue record in D.I.Khan district

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :The board of Revenue and Estate Department Khyber Pakhtunkwa has started preparation for digitization edition of revenue record in D.I.Khan district.

The competent authorities have started digitization of record/rights for the revenue estate in Dera Ismail Khan district from first week of February.

After completion of digitalization, handwritten documents will be prohibited in the revenue department.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by the Board of Revenue, Revenue and State Department, Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Meanwhile, the Board of Revenue and State Department has also issued notices for revenue estate of Tank district from February 10, Charsadda district from February 8 and revenue estate of Swabi district from February 9.