UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Preparation Of Digitalized Edition Of Record Of Rights Starts In D.I Khan

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 12th February 2021 | 09:21 PM

Preparation of digitalized edition of record of rights starts in D.I Khan

The Board of Revenue and Estate Department Khyber Pakhtunkwa has started preparation for digitization edition of revenue record in D.I.Khan district

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :The board of Revenue and Estate Department Khyber Pakhtunkwa has started preparation for digitization edition of revenue record in D.I.Khan district.

The competent authorities have started digitization of record/rights for the revenue estate in Dera Ismail Khan district from first week of February.

After completion of digitalization, handwritten documents will be prohibited in the revenue department.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by the Board of Revenue, Revenue and State Department, Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Meanwhile, the Board of Revenue and State Department has also issued notices for revenue estate of Tank district from February 10, Charsadda district from February 8 and revenue estate of Swabi district from February 9.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dera Ismail Khan Charsadda Swabi Tank February From Government

Recent Stories

Women empowerment must to develop country: Speaker ..

2 minutes ago

Djokovic injured in thriller as Australian Open sh ..

2 minutes ago

Yemen Huthis to leave US terror list Tuesday

2 minutes ago

Fresh Tunisia protests break out in impoverished s ..

2 minutes ago

Global calls to probe 'violent death' of Honduras ..

2 minutes ago

EU regulator opens review into CureVac's Covid sho ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.