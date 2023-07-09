Open Menu

Preparation Of Pakistan Street Child Footballers For Norway Cup At Peak

Sumaira FH Published July 09, 2023 | 10:40 PM

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2023 ) , Jul 09 (APP):Final training camp for Pakistan Street Child Football Team, hailing from various parts of the country including AJK - mostly belonging to the illustrious UK-based NGO Muslim Hands International, for the upcoming Norway Cup tournament, continued in the Federal metropolis for the second consecutive day on Sunday.

The regional head media wing of the Muslim Hands AJK Raja Qamar Atta told APP here Sunday evening that the training camp of the National Street Child Football Team had begun on July 8, Saturday,2023 at the Islamabad sports Complex.

According to the declaration unveiled by the Pakistan Street Child Football Team the selection of the squad for participation in the World Youth Football Cup "Norway Cup" scheduled to be held in Norway from July 27, 2023, will be finalized in the training camp", Atta said quoting an official announcement made by the Pakistan Street Child Football Team on Sunday.

Earlier, the management of the Pakistan Street Child Football Team had organized trials for Norway Cup across the country last month in which thousands of youths participated, the Muslim Hands media head in AJK said.

It may be added that Pakistan Street Child Football Team won second position in Norway Cup 2015 and third position in Norway Cup 2016.

