Preparation of Sindhi Cultural day is full swing

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2020 ) :People from all walks of life are purchasing Sindhi Topi and Ajrak from shops and stalls to celebrate the day Sindhi Cultural Day on December 6 (Sunday).

The natives of Sindh present Sindhi caps and ajraks as a gesture of goodwill on this day. Rallies would be taken out across the Sukkur division to celebrate the occasion.

Functions have been chalk out throughout the all big and small towns of the Sukkur to display the traditional cultural items following by SOPs issued by government. The day not only highlights the culture of Sindh but it also brings source of revenue for daily wage earners.

In Sukkur and its adjoining ares, a large number of people including political workers, leaders, NGOs, students, laborers, villagers, associations,and workers keen interest to participate in the rallies.