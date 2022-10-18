UrduPoint.com

Preparation To Feature Two-days Multan's Festival In Progress

Faizan Hashmi Published October 18, 2022 | 11:50 AM

Preparation to feature two-days Multan's Festival in progress

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2022 ) :Preparations to feature two-days "Jashan-e-Multan" (Festival), starting from October 22, commenced at Government's Employees Housing Scheme, situated at Northern Bypass adjacent to Khanewal.

According to Chief Executive Officer Multan Waste Management Company, the work on cleanliness of the main stage area has been directed and staff are busy in this regard.

Similarly, the proposed tracks for horse riding and javelin are also being prepared. The staff was also working to level the grounds to provide park facility to the visitors, said Farooq. Apart from this, the MWMC workers have also been assigned tasks to decorate and maintain cleanliness of the bypass from Syedwala bypass to Government Employees Housing Scheme.

