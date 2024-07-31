Preparation To Host Highest Flag At Khunjerab Border
Sumaira FH Published July 31, 2024 | 09:38 PM
GIlGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2024) Gilgit-Baltistan Home Department announced that the provincial government and Pakistan Army have decided to install the highest national flag at the Khunjerab border to celebrate Pakistan's Independence Day in a befitting manner.
Construction work has begun in this regard, the installation of the highest national flag at the Khunjerab border will be a special expression of love for the country. The provincial government is determined to celebrate Independence Day with national zeal and enthusiasm.
