Preparation to host highest flag at Khunjerab border

Gilgit-Baltistan Home Department announced that the provincial government and Pakistan Army have decided to install the highest national flag at the Khunjerab border to celebrate Pakistan's Independence Day in a befitting manner

GIlGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2024) Gilgit-Baltistan Home Department announced that the provincial government and Pakistan Army have decided to install the highest national flag at the Khunjerab border to celebrate Pakistan's Independence Day in a befitting manner.

Construction work has begun in this regard, the installation of the highest national flag at the Khunjerab border will be a special expression of love for the country. The provincial government is determined to celebrate Independence Day with national zeal and enthusiasm.