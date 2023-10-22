Preparation under way for holding general election

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2023) The meeting related to General Elections under the Chairmanship of Commissioner Peshawar Division Muhammad Zubair was held here on Sunday.

DCs, DPOs, and Election Commission officials of all five districts of Peshawar Division participated in the meeting.

Commissioner Muhammad Zubair’s orders to arrange administrative and security plans for general elections.

Highly sensitive, sensitive, and normal polling stations should be determined in Peshawar Division, Commissioner Muhammad Zubair told the meeting. All resources should be utilized for transparent and peaceful elections, Muhammad Zubair said.