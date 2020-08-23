Preparation underway for observance of Ashura in Tando Adam

TANDOADAM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2020 ) :Mourning processions, azadari and majaalis started in Tando Adam in connection with the sacred month of Muharram ul Haram.

Various scholars including Allama Gulzar Ali Najfi, Allama Wali Muhammad Chandio, Hazrat Allama Hizbullah Hyder and Maulana Ejaz Ali Inquilabi addressed the majaalis in different Jaamia Mosques and azaakhanas of the city.

They shed light on sacrifices rendered by Hazrat Imam Husain (AS) and his 72 companions in the battle of Karbala.

Fool proof security arrangements have been made by the taluka administration and police for Muharam processions and majalis.