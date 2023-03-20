UrduPoint.com

Preparations Afoot By Kashmiris To Mark Pakistan Day On March 23

Muhammad Irfan Published March 20, 2023 | 11:27 PM

Preparations afoot by Kashmiris to mark Pakistan Day on March 23

With a zest to affix their destiny with Pakistan, gallant people, dwelling all-over the Himalayan State of Jammu Kashmir will celebrate the sanctified Pakistan Day on March 23 with a resolve to smash the manacles of the tyrannical Indian

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2023 ) : With a zest to affix their destiny with Pakistan, gallant people, dwelling all-over the Himalayan State of Jammu Kashmir will celebrate the sanctified Pakistan Day on March 23 with a resolve to smash the manacles of the tyrannical Indian invaders�making them quit the illegitimately held part of the paradise on earth instantaneously.

Brisk preparations have so far been started across AJK as well as in Indian Illegally occupied Jammu & Kashmir to celebrate Pakistan Day with traditional zeal and fervor coupled with the renewal of the pledge to continue the struggle for freedom of occupied Jammu & Kashmir from Indian yoke and accomplish the dream of accession of entire Jammu & Kashmir state to Pakistan.

The day will dawn with special prayers at Fajr, in the mosques on both sides of the fragile LoC�standing between the kin�by bowing before Almighty Allah for the evaporation of the obstacle so that the Kashmiris could establish interaction with each other freely�which is palpable only with the exit of the intruders�the Indian troops from the occupied Jammu n' Kashmir .

They will also pray for the translation into reality of the resolution of July 19th in 1947�adopted at the Srinagar residence of Sardar Mohammad Ibrahim Khan, wherein the pragmatically represented 70-stalwarts assemblage of Kashmiris with Ch.

Hamidullah Khan in the chair � had resolved with one voice to link the destiny of the State with Pakistan alone 'because the heartbeat of Kashmiris has been, is and would continue to remain synchronized with their Pakistan brethren alone.

All the three Azad Jammu Kashmir radio stations of Mirpur, Muzaffarabad and Tararkheil will bring on air special programmes to highlight the importance of the day besides broadcasting special messages of the AJK President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry and the Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Illayas Khan.

The scheduled special Pakistan day flag-hoisting ceremonies in all small and major cities of the liberated territory will be the hallmark of the day. The major ceremonies will be held in all ten district headquarters of AJK including Muzaffarabad, Neelam valley, Mirpur, Bhimbher, Kotli, Bagh, Sudhnoti and Rawalakot, Hattiyaan and Haveili districts.

Pakistan India Resolution Prime Minister Pakistan Day Jammu Srinagar Muzaffarabad Rawalakot Mirpur Kotli Bagh Neelam Azad Jammu And Kashmir March July

More Stories From Pakistan

