UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Preparations Afoot For Holding Of July 25 AJK Polls In Free, Fair, Transparent Manner: AJK CEC

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 13th July 2021 | 09:48 PM

Preparations afoot for holding of July 25 AJK Polls in free, fair, transparent manner: AJK CEC

Chief Election Commissioner of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Justice (R) Abdul Rashid Sulehria Tuesday said all arrangements are afoot for holding of scheduled July 25 general elections in Azad Jammu Kashmir in free, fair and transparent manner in peaceful environment

MIRPUR [AJK]: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2021 ) :Chief Election Commissioner of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Justice (R) Abdul Rashid Sulehria Tuesday said all arrangements are afoot for holding of scheduled July 25 general elections in Azad Jammu Kashmir in free, fair and transparent manner in peaceful environment.

Presiding over a high level meeting of returning officers, administration and police officers in the State metropolis, he underscored the need for maintaining close liaison between the administration and returning officers to ensure free, fair and an impartial elections in Azad Kashmir.

The AJK CEC said all resources would be channelized to maintain law and order situation during elections adding that holding of free, fair and transparent elections is a great task before the election commission and the election commission will fulfill this task with the joint efforts.

He said "it is the responsibility of the administration to maintain close contact with the returning officers and district returning officers to ensure peaceful and fair conduct of the election".

The meeting was attended by the senior members and Secretary AJK Election commission, Commissioner Muzaffarabad division, Returning Officers of all the three divisions besides high ranking officials of the AJK administration.

Related Topics

Election Chief Election Commissioner Police Law And Order Election Commission Of Pakistan Rashid Jammu Muzaffarabad Azad Jammu And Kashmir July All

Recent Stories

JCP recommends CJ BHC Jamal Khan Mandokhel as Supr ..

3 minutes ago

Babar Awan slams opposition for not legislating on ..

3 minutes ago

2500 km roads completed in province: CM Balochista ..

3 minutes ago

Konrad wins hilly Tour stage as elite clique finis ..

3 minutes ago

Iraq Releases RT Correspondent Detained in Baghdad

10 minutes ago

SDPI to hold webinar on 'evidence-use in policy ma ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.