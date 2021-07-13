Preparations afoot for holding of July 25 AJK Polls in free, fair, transparent manner: AJK CEC

Chief Election Commissioner of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Justice (R) Abdul Rashid Sulehria Tuesday said all arrangements are afoot for holding of scheduled July 25 general elections in Azad Jammu Kashmir in free, fair and transparent manner in peaceful environment

MIRPUR [AJK]: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2021 )

Presiding over a high level meeting of returning officers, administration and police officers in the State metropolis, he underscored the need for maintaining close liaison between the administration and returning officers to ensure free, fair and an impartial elections in Azad Kashmir.

The AJK CEC said all resources would be channelized to maintain law and order situation during elections adding that holding of free, fair and transparent elections is a great task before the election commission and the election commission will fulfill this task with the joint efforts.

He said "it is the responsibility of the administration to maintain close contact with the returning officers and district returning officers to ensure peaceful and fair conduct of the election".

The meeting was attended by the senior members and Secretary AJK Election commission, Commissioner Muzaffarabad division, Returning Officers of all the three divisions besides high ranking officials of the AJK administration.