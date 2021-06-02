UrduPoint.com
Preparations Afoot For Starting Work On Swat Motorway Phase-II

Umer Jamshaid 9 minutes ago Wed 02nd June 2021 | 09:41 PM

Preparations afoot for starting work on Swat Motorway Phase-II

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2021 ) :Managing Director (MD) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Highways Authority (KPHA). Engineer Aamir Nadeem Durrani Wednesday said that preparations for starting work on Phase-II of Swat Motorway has been accelerated on the directives of the provincial government. The completion of the project, he said would help promote transportation, tourism, settlement and trade in Swat and Malakand division.

He expressed these views while presiding over a consultative meeting regarding Swat Motorway Phase-II here in his office. Beside, Project Director KPHA, Engineer Barkatullah and other administrative officers, experts of motorways and highways, investors, local and foreign consultants also participated in the consultative meeting through video link.

The MD KPHA said that after successful completion of Swat Motorway section of Captain Karnal Sher Khan Interchange M-1 to Chakdara in first phase now formal planning is being made for the construction of 80- Kilometer Chakdara to Kalam (Fateh Pur) section in second phase.

He said that KPHA will construct the Second Phase of the project with participation of private sector, saying the purpose of consultative meeting is leveling ground for the project including presentation of final report relating to feasibility and other matters to provincial government.

He said that the final design of the project is comprised of 19 interchanges including Chakdara, Shamozai, Bari Kot, Mingora, Kanju, Malam Jabba, Swat University, Sher Plum and Matta. Fateh Pur (Kalam) will be the ending point of the planned motorway.

The MD KPHA said that the construction of Chakdara-Kalam Motorway besides ushering a new era of progress and development in far-flung and mountainous area will also link several areas of KP with other parts of the country. The linking of the area with motorway will not only provide better communication facility, rather will save the precious time of the people, he expressed.

