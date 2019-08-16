Preparations afoot for tree plantation in Multan

(@imziishan)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2019 ) : Commissioner Multan division Iftikhar Sahu has said "One person two trees" drive will be launched from Aug 18 across the division.

Preparations have been made for tree plantation on large scale in the Multan division, under the directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

While presiding over a meeting regarding tree plantation here on Friday, the commissioner said that there would be competition for maximum plantation in a day among the districts.

He asked the deputy commissioners to conduct the main ceremonies regarding tree plantation in their districts and also invite parliamentarians, civil society and notables of society.

He directed the departments to play their role in tree plantation drive.

He urged people to cooperate with the government by planting saplings at homes and offices and directed officials to devise a plan for proper care of new trees.

The DCs told the commissioner they would plant 50,000 trees in a day.

DC Multan Aamer Khattak said that 20,000 trees would be planted in Multan, 15,000 in tehsil Shujabad and 15,000 in tehsil Jalalpur.