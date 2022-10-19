Preparations afoot to celebrate 75th anniversary of AJK Govt 'Founding Day' on October 24

(@FahadShabbir)

Preparations have begun to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the founding day of Azad government of the State of Jammu & Kashmir on October 24

This year, too, the anniversary of the formation of AJK government would be observed with condemnation against the Indian unlawful act of August 5, 2019, scrapping the special status of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The founding Day of Azad Jammu Kashmir traces the memory of the liberation of the valley by the valiant sons of the soil from the clutches of the India-backed despotic Dogra rule.

Unveiling the programs scheduled for celebrations to observe the day in Azad Jammu Kashmir, Mirpur Deputy Commissioner Ch. Amjad Iqbal told APP, here on Wednesday, that a special ceremony will be held in all ten districts of Azad Jammu Kashmir to celebrate it with great enthusiasm and devotion.