Preparations Afoot To Celebrate World Environment Day On June 5: Mitha Khan

Wed 02nd June 2021

Balochistan Minister for Environment Haji Mitha Khan Kakar and Environment Secretary Abdul Saboor Kakar on Wednesday said that a grand function would be organized on the occasion of World Environment Day on June 5 in which environmentalists from other provinces besides Balochistan would also participate

The event will be graced by Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan besides participation by provincial ministers and members of the provincial assembly as special guests, he told.

Chairing a meeting to review the preparations for the program, the minister told, committees have been formed for various tasks to make the program a success.

Additional Secretary Jahangir Khan Kakar, DG Environment Abdul Wali Kakar, Forest Officer Niaz Kakar, President Balochistan Forum of Environmental Journalists Zahir Khan Nasir, General Secretary Dr Sana Achakzai and others were also present on the occasion.

The meeting was briefed that the United Nations had unanimously adopted a resolution in March 2019, in which it was decided that a ten year program 'The UN Ecosystem Environmental Protection (EEP)' would be formulated for the protection of the environment from 2021 to 2030. The event, he told will include a variety of activities in member states including Pakistan with high risk from climate change and added that the slogan of the five-day celebrations would be Environmental Protection.

He said that Environment Day was being celebrated in accordance with the UN Environment Policy 2021 to make the people aware that improving the environment would be effective for human life and positive for the betterment of the environment.

