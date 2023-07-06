Preparations ahead of Monsoon season reviewed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2023 ):The third Party notified by the Secretary of Housing and Urban Development and Punjab Government here on Thursday visited Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) and reviewed the preparations for the Monsoon season.

According to a WASA spokesman, the head of the third party, Superintendent Engineer Public Health of the Engineering Department in Gujranwala Division Qaiser Rashid along with his team visited WASA a second time.

Managing Director (MD) of WASA Muhammad Tanveer and Deputy Managing Director of WASA Saleem Ashraf were also present on the occasion.

The third-party team also inspected the machinery of WASA and declared the equipment and arrangements for the Monsoon season satisfactory.

Qaiser Rasheed also reviewed the cleaning of sewage lines with modern winching machines.

Talking to the media, he said the team revisited WASA and checked the condition of the machinery to be used during heavy rains.

"The condition of the machinery available in WASA is satisfactory," he informed.

Regarding the lack of machinery, the MD WASA informed that the Asian Development Bank (ADB) was contacted for the machinery and the Bank had agreed to provide the machinery.

The cleaning work of Nullah Lai had been completed while the second round of the ongoing cleaning work by WASA was reviewed today, Qaiser Rasheed added.

Along with Nullah Lai, cleaning work of 11 drains of the city was also inspected, he said.

The second round of the cleaning work was underway and the process would continue during Monsoon, he added.

He said that the Monsoon preparations of WASA were commendable and expressed the hope that the citizens would not face any problems during the period.

He also urged the citizens not to throw garbage, solid waste and building material in major Nullahs and small drains of the town.