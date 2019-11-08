Preparations at peak in KP for Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) celebrations

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2019 ) :Preparations for Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) celebrations have reached to peak in Khyber Pakthunkhwa including merged tribal districts here on Friday.

As only two days remaining in Eid Milad-un-Nabi, the birth anniversary of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) celebrations, preparations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) including erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) have reached to its climax as people have illuminated their houses, bungalows, offices, vehicles and other buildings with immense zeal and enthusiasm to express their immeasurable love for the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

The residents of Peshawar have also illuminated their houses, bungalows, bazaars, markets, mosques and offices with colourful buntings, lights and green flags to show their immeasurable love with the Holy Prophet (PBUH) on the occasion of 12th Rabiul Awwal, which would be celebrated on Sunday ( November 10) across the country.

The people belonging to all walks of life have displayed large banners and gigantic billboards across the Peshawar in connection with Eid Milad-un-Nabi celebrations.

Special programmes, including declamation contests, Naat Khwani and Durood-o-Salam competitions have been planned by the government, semi-government and private organizations, educational institutes, and social and religious organisations to celebrate the day with great religious enthusiasm.

The people have also decorated their buses, trucks, taxis and motorcycles artistically to pay homage to the last Prophet (PBUH) of Allah Almighty.

Ulema and religious scholars have been invited to various programmes to inform and educate children on the prophet's teachings besides highlighting his supreme and matchless services for the humanity.