Preparations Begin For Upcoming Exams Under KP Educational Board

Faizan Hashmi Published January 25, 2025 | 01:00 PM

Preparations begin for upcoming exams under KP Educational Board

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2025) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Educational Board has started preparations for the upcoming exams falling under its jurisdiction.

An official notification said on Saturday that instructions have been sent to private and government examination centers to ensure the installation of CCTV cameras for monitoring the purposes.

The notification stated that matriculation exams across the province are scheduled to begin on March 5. Strict surveillance measures will be implemented in examination halls during the exams.

The board authorities have emphasized in their notification that CCTV cameras should be installed in all examination halls to ensure proper monitoring throughout the exam period.

