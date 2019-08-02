UrduPoint.com
Preparations Begin To Celebrate Independence Day In Befitting Manner

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 21 seconds ago Fri 02nd August 2019 | 05:41 PM

Preparations begin to celebrate Independence Day in befitting manner

The preparations to mark the Independence Day of Pakistan in a befitting manner on August 14 have been kicked off here

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2019 ) :The preparations to mark the Independence Day of Pakistan in a befitting manner on August 14 have been kicked off here.

With the start of August, the preparations for the celebrations of the Independence Day of Pakistan were started in every nook and corner of the city to celebrate the day with zeal and zest.

As the Independence Day gets nearer, the buildings are being illuminated and a number of colorful activities have also been planned to mark this occasion with great enthusiasm.

Different public and private departments will hold special functions and activities including seminars, discussion programmes, photographic exhibitions, painting, poetry, national songs and debate competitions with the focus on acknowledging the contribution of leaders of Pakistan movement and sacrifices of national heroes.

Nowadays, printers and makers of buntings, flags, banners and badges are fully engaged in their business.

Jashan-e-Azadi preparations at its peak as the citizens are getting ready to celebrate the Independence Day with great enthusiasm and national zeal.

The most enthusiastic are children who are busy collecting stickers, badges and also beautifying their bicycles with special stickers inscribed with messages of Independence Day.

The Makers of buntings, flags, banners and badges are working round the clock to meet demand as well as supplying to other adjoining areas of the city.

Rawalpindi Arts Council (RAC) will also arrange artisans exhibition, folk dance performances, photographic exhibitions and other activities to mark Independence Day.

A number of stalls carrying bunting, flags, badges, Azadi dresses, toys and other accessories have been set up in all commercial areas of the city to attract youth and children.

