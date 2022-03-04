Preparations begin to celebrate Pakistan Day in Kashmir on March 23

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2022 ) : Mar 04 (APP):Brisk preparations have begun at both sides of the Line of Control in AJK and IIOJK to celebrate Pakistan Day on March 23 with the pledge to continue the struggle for freedom of occupied Kashmir from Indian subjugation and accomplish the dream of accession of entire Jammu & Kashmir state to Pakistan.

In Mirpur, the major national flag hoisting ceremony will be held at the lush green lawns of Mirpur Municipal Corporation where local elected representatives will hoist Pakistan and AJK flags,said an AJK government spokesperson while talking to APP here Friday.

A well-uniformed contingent of AJK Police will present salute to the national flag. The ceremony will be attended by the elders representing all segments of the civil society.