Preparations Begins To Decorate Spring Festival In City Of Saints

Umer Jamshaid Published March 09, 2022 | 06:47 PM

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Amir Karim Khan has said that preparations have been started to decorate spring festival in order to provide memorable entertainment opportunities to residents of city of Saints

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Amir Karim Khan has said that preparations have been started to decorate spring festival in order to provide memorable entertainment opportunities to residents of city of Saints.

The three days colourful spring festival organized by district government would be held from March 31 to April 2 in the city. He expressed these views while addressing various departments here on Wednesday.

He said that flower show, musical program and cultural floats will also be run in the colorful event while poetry programme at Fort Qasim Bagh stadium, cultural show, horse dance and various programs will be organized.

The deputy commissioner said that Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) and other concerned departments have been given task for preparation of spring festival.

The city will be decorated with beautiful colours during three days for the citizens.

Different committees have been formed for spring festival arrangements. After long Coronavirus lockdown, the city will be decorated in cultural colours to welcome spring.

He said that the marathon race for citizens, women and kids, cultural competitions and other activities besides this grand musical night and mela would also be held on night of April 2.

The renowned poets across the country and singers will participate in the spring festival.

