Preparations Complete For Bye-elections In NA-45

Faizan Hashmi Published October 29, 2022 | 02:00 PM

Preparations complete for bye-elections in NA-45

KURRAM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2022 ) ::District Police Officer (DPO) Kurram, Arbab Shafiullah has said that preparations have been completed for bye-elections in NA-45 and transportation of election material has been started.

He said that procurement of election material had been started at 143 polling stations.

He said that among 143 polling stations 119 had been declared very sensitive.

2,100 policemen had been deputed on polling duty, he informed, adding that there were 198,618 registered voters among which 111,349 are men and 87,269 are women.

