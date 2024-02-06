Preparations Complete For General Elections In Punjab: Ijaz Anwar Chohan
Muhammad Irfan Published February 06, 2024 | 05:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2024) Provincial Election Commissioner (PEC) Punjab Ijaz Anwar Chohan said on Tuesday
that all preparations had been finalized for general elections in Punjab.
Speaking at a press conference, he said that printing of ballot papers had been
completed and delivered to all district returning officers in the province.
He said that on February 7, the returning officers would ensure the receiving of
election material, including ballot papers, by the presiding officers, besides polling
stations' readiness.
He said that security, communication and transport plans had been chalked out
for the elections, adding that police and army personnel would perform duties to
maintain law and order at polling stations.
He emphasized the Election Commission's commitment to fulfilling its constitutional
obligations, highlighting ongoing efforts to enhance the electoral process. Chohan
commended Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja for his initiatives
aimed at improving the electoral process and ensuring the success of the 2024 general elections.
Acknowledging the support of the provincial caretaker government and governmental apparatus,
Chohan noted consistent coordination with district returning officers, commissioners, and
police officials since assuming offices.
He underscored the importance of regular communication, citing online meetings
with key stakeholders, including the chief secretary and inspector general of police.
He said the Commission had set up a coherent system for monitoring, adding that
election campaigns and preparations were being completely monitored under it.
He said the complaints received through telephone, Whatsapp, and email were
immediately resolved.
Control rooms at Federal, provincial, divisional, and district levels have been operational since the start of the election process, facilitating efficient management and response, he added.
He said that for the upcoming elections, the Election Management System (EMS) replaced RMS or RTS, offering internet-independent functionality. Chohan outlined the deployment of 42 district monitoring officers and 600 teams tasked with enforcing the electoral code of conduct, with swift action taken against violations.
With 144 national and 297 provincial assembly Constituencies in Punjab, encompassing 740.2 million registered voters, Chohan detailed the extensive infrastructure comprising 50,900 polling stations, 149,390 polling booths, and 524,070 polling staff. He underscored the distribution of polling stations based on sensitivity levels, with CCTV surveillance planned for highly sensitive polling stations.
Responding to inquiries, Chohan confirmed the formation of a committee to investigate the NA-127 incident, underscoring the commission's independence and commitment to ensuring a level playing field for all parties. He reiterated the commission's dedication to upholding the integrity of the electoral process and pledged to take strict action against any interference in ensuring peaceful general elections
