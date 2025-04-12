Preparations Complete For Vaisakhi In Gujranwala
Faizan Hashmi Published April 12, 2025 | 07:30 PM
GUJRANWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2025) Preparations for the 326th Vaisakhi festival have been completed across Gujranwala division.
Deputy Commissioner Naveed Ahmed and City Police Officer (CPO) Ayaz Saleem visited Gurdwara Rohri Sahib in Eminabad to review the security and administrative arrangements.
Deputy Commissioner Naveed Ahmed said that all arrangements have been finalized ahead of the arrival of Sikh pilgrims. He added that approximately 3,000 Sikh pilgrims are expected to arrive at Gurdwara Rohri Sahib on April 13, and the district administration is fully prepared to welcome them.
A modern control room has been established to monitor the security arrangements, with advanced surveillance cameras installed. Over 1,700 police officers and personnel have been deployed to ensure security, in addition to 22 Elite Force teams and 12 Dolphin Force units performing their duties.
According to CPO Ayaz Saleem, police teams have also been deployed along the routes designated for Sikh pilgrims to ensure their safe movement. He assured that pilgrims will be provided with comprehensive and foolproof security throughout the Vaisakhi festival.
Deputy Commissioner Naveed Ahmed said informed that the Health Department and Rescue 1122 have set up health camps to deal with any emergency. He added that strict implementation of the SOPs issued by the government for the security of Sikh pilgrims is being ensured.
The administration, police, and law enforcement agencies are fully mobilized to provide best facilities to the guests arriving for the festival.
