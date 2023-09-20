Open Menu

Preparations Complete To Administer Polio Drops To 186,679 Children In Mohmand District

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 20, 2023 | 04:30 PM

Preparations complete to administer polio drops to 186,679 children in Mohmand district

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2023 ) :Preparations have been finalized by the district administration Mohmand for the five-day polio campaign that will commence in the district on October 2. During the campaign, children will also receive two types of vitamin supplements.

District Health Officer in Mohmand Dr. Rafiq Hayat shared on Wednesday that 476 teams, including 436 mobile teams, 28 fixed teams and 16 transit teams were participating in this campaign to administer polio drops and vitamin supplements to a total of 186,679 children in the district.

This time, two types of vitamin capsules have been included in the campaign.

One type is for the children of age 6 months to 1 year, while the other is for children aged 1 to 5 years, serving a similar purpose, he told.

Dr. Rafiq Hayat emphasized that there were no obstacles to the polio campaign in Mohmand District, with active cooperation from local authorities, religious scholars, media representatives and the general public.

He appealed to the public to continue their full support for the success of this campaign in achieving the complete eradication of this harmful disease.

