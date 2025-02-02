Open Menu

Preparations Completed For 2025's First Polio Eradication Campaign

Sumaira FH Published February 02, 2025 | 06:00 PM

Preparations completed for 2025's first polio eradication campaign

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2025) The Peshawar Division has finalized all arrangements for the first polio eradication campaign of the year.

All Deputy Commissioners have been instructed to remain in the field to oversee the campaign, ensuring smooth execution. Polio teams have been directed to report to their designated points by 7:30 a.m. and commence vaccinations by 8:00 p.m, said a press release.

The police have been tasked with providing foolproof security for the polio teams, while Deputy Commissioners have been instructed to strictly implement the micro plan designed for the campaign.

Daily review meetings will be held every evening to assess the day's progress and plan for the following day. Revenue teams and Secretaries of Village and Neighborhood Councils will also accompany polio teams to support the vaccination efforts.

A video conference, chaired by Commissioner Peshawar Division Riaz Khan Mahsud here on Saturday,was attended by Deputy Commissioners, District Police Officers, District Health Officers, municipal officials, and other relevant administrative officers from all five districts of the division, including Peshawar, Nowshera, Charsadda, Mohmand, and Khyber.

During the meeting, the Deputy Commissioners briefed the Commissioner on preparations for the campaign, strategies to convince hesitant parents, the development of the micro plan, and measures for ensuring the campaign's success.

District Police Officers also provided updates on security arrangements and other logistical measures.

Addressing the meeting, Commissioner Riaz Khan Mahsud emphasized that all resources will be utilized to ensure the success of the polio eradication campaign.

