Preparations Completed For 2025's First Polio Eradication Campaign
Sumaira FH Published February 02, 2025 | 06:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2025) The Peshawar Division has finalized all arrangements for the first polio eradication campaign of the year.
All Deputy Commissioners have been instructed to remain in the field to oversee the campaign, ensuring smooth execution. Polio teams have been directed to report to their designated points by 7:30 a.m. and commence vaccinations by 8:00 p.m, said a press release.
The police have been tasked with providing foolproof security for the polio teams, while Deputy Commissioners have been instructed to strictly implement the micro plan designed for the campaign.
Daily review meetings will be held every evening to assess the day's progress and plan for the following day. Revenue teams and Secretaries of Village and Neighborhood Councils will also accompany polio teams to support the vaccination efforts.
A video conference, chaired by Commissioner Peshawar Division Riaz Khan Mahsud here on Saturday,was attended by Deputy Commissioners, District Police Officers, District Health Officers, municipal officials, and other relevant administrative officers from all five districts of the division, including Peshawar, Nowshera, Charsadda, Mohmand, and Khyber.
During the meeting, the Deputy Commissioners briefed the Commissioner on preparations for the campaign, strategies to convince hesitant parents, the development of the micro plan, and measures for ensuring the campaign's success.
District Police Officers also provided updates on security arrangements and other logistical measures.
Addressing the meeting, Commissioner Riaz Khan Mahsud emphasized that all resources will be utilized to ensure the success of the polio eradication campaign.
Recent Stories
UAE to compete with seven athletes at Asian Winter Games
Nahyan bin Mubarak receives Sadhguru, commends his role in promoting tolerance, ..
Over 120 students graduate from Samsung Innovation Campus ’24
UAQ Chamber’s exports surpass AED15.1 billion in 2024
GCC countries received 68.1 million tourists, generated $110.4 billion in 2023: ..
Hamdan bin Mohammed launches ‘Erth Dubai’ initiative
UAE Sustainability Fellowship celebrates graduation of second cohort
4.6-magnitude earthquake rattles eastern Ethiopia
TRENDS, Egypt's Minister of Youth highlight importance of youth empowerment
Innovation fundamental pillar for achieving sustainable growth: DoE
Sharjah Family Affairs Committee unveils 2025 plans
UAE solidifies leadership in solar energy, driving sustainability
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Police launch grand operation against drug dealers, 42 held3 minutes ago
-
Preparations completed for 2025's first polio eradication campaign3 minutes ago
-
Rescue personnel on high alert in Galiyat amid tourist influx for snowfall3 minutes ago
-
International community urged to play role in resolving Kashmir issue13 minutes ago
-
Youth shot dead13 minutes ago
-
FC soldier Khan Waiz laid to rest with military honors in Abbottabad23 minutes ago
-
9 dead, 1401 injured in 1215 RTCs in Punjab33 minutes ago
-
PM launches anti-polio drive for year 2025; vows to eradicate polio43 minutes ago
-
PECA aims to curb fake news, protect digital media: Attaullah Tarar53 minutes ago
-
Multan Safe City project to be operational in March: RPO53 minutes ago
-
Gungmani police organize awareness walk against kite flying, aerial firing53 minutes ago
-
Two separate FIRs registered over attack on AC Kurram, police1 hour ago