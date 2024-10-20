Preparations Completed For Artificial Rain: Marriyum Aurangzeb
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 20, 2024 | 02:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2024) Punjab Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb has announced that the Punjab government has launched an aggressive initiative to combat smog, with preparations complete for artificial rain to mitigate its effects.
The minister revealed that, under Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s leadership, a collaborative strategy has been developed by the Department of Environment, Army Aviation, Civil Aviation, PCSIR, and the Meteorological Department. Artificial rain will be deployed when needed to reduce smog intensity, with resources already allocated for this and other measures.
The plan, backed by international standards, has been finalized under the guidance of the Chief Minister, and the Meteorological Department will assist in carrying out the artificial rain when necessary.
Each instance of artificial rain was expected to cost Rs. 5 to 7 million. Simultaneously, a strict crackdown on vehicles, factories, and other sources emitting toxic fumes was underway to address pollution at its root.
Marriyum Aurangzeb stressed that if pollution control measures were effective, the need for artificial rain could be avoided.
She called on the public to actively support the government’s anti-smog efforts, noting that public cooperation was key to overcoming the issue and improving air quality.
The minister urged citizens to report incidents of crop residue burning, industrial smoke, or vehicles emitting excessive fumes by calling 1373. She emphasized that every citizen’s contribution can help protect public health and reduce the impact of smog.
