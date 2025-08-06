Preparations Completed For Battle Of Truth/Independence Day Celebrations: DC
Faizan Hashmi Published August 06, 2025 | 10:54 PM
Deputy Commissioner, Captain (R) Sarmad Saleem Akram, chaired an important meeting on Wednesday to finalize the week-long preparations for the “Battle of Truth/Independence Day” celebrations
The meeting was attended by heads of district departments, representatives of Federal agencies, and officials of the district administration. The aim of the gathering was to make this year's Independence Day truly memorable through special events.
The Deputy Commissioner reviewed in detail the plans presented by various departments and institutions and expressed satisfaction with the progress made so far.
Emphasizing the significance of the “Battle of Truth/Independence Day,” he paid tribute to the immense sacrifices and martyrdoms made for the protection of the country and the dignity of the nation.
It was informed during the meeting that large-scale celebrations will be held in Peshawar up until August 14, featuring various activities for citizens of all age groups.
Key events will include flag hoisting ceremonies, rallies and walks to demonstrate national unity, sports competitions, citywide cleanliness and tree plantation campaigns, and activities related to arts and culture. The city will be adorned with lights to enhance its beauty.
Special programs will also be organized in educational institutions including colleges, schools, and madrasas. Similarly, mosques will host special sermons and prayers for the martyrs and for the security of the country.
