Preparations completed for setting up public service courts: Deputy Commissioner

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali Monday said that all preparations had been completed for setting up public service courts.

He said that these courts would conduct proceedings in the district on first day of every month. Patwari and land record staff will be present in the tehsil office in person on the first day of every month, instead of the field, while revenue officers would be required to provide full day service delivery report.

The DC said that orders had been issued to open the doors of all government offices for general public.

The process of acquisition of individual property and inheritance was being facilitated for people. In this regard, every month the first working day, a revenue public service court would be held at district level in which the deputy commissioner and additional deputy commissioner would be present.

Similarly, at tehsil level, assistant commissioners would hear the public complaints relating to revenue department and issue on-the-spot orders for redress of the same.